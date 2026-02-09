Poulin injured in Canada’s 5-1 win over Czechia

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Canada downed Czechia 5-1 in Olympic women’s hockey Monday, but a thorn in the victory was the uncertain status of captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

Poulin left the game midway through the first period after a hard check when Canada led 1-0.

She appeared to favour her right leg while skating to the bench after she was hit into the boards by Kristyna Kaltounkova at 10:52.

Poulin eventually returned to the bench to support her teammates and skated a few circles after the first-period buzzer, but wasn’t seen again the rest of the game.

Poulin’s teammates didn’t break stride after their captain was injured. The Canadians scored three more times before the first period ended and chased Czech starter Julie Pejsova from the game.

Julia Gosling produced a pair of power-play goals for Canada (2-0-0-0), which had less than 24 hours to recover before facing archrival United States on Tuesday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The U.S. led Group A at 3-0-0-0 after Monday’s 5-0 win over Switzerland (0-1-0-2).

Kristin O’Neill, Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey also scored for Canada with Ann-Renée Desbiens stopping 18 of 19 shots for the win. Brianne Jenner had a pair of assists.

Kaltounkova, the PWHL’s leading scorer with 11 goals for the New York Sirens, took two of the Czechs’ three illegal-hit penalties in the first two periods.

Canada’s power play went 2-for-4 in the game and 5-for-9 to start the tournament after a 4-0 opening win over Switzerland.

Poulin has scored the most career goals of any active player in the Olympic women’s hockey tournament with 17. Her former teammate Hayley Wickenheiser holds the record with 18.

After skating to the bench in discomfort following the hit, Poulin returned to the ice with Canada’s second power-play unit while Kaltounkova served the penalty.

But the captain left the offensive zone mid-shift and headed for the bench again, and then the dressing room.

Natalie Mlynkova scored a power-play goal for the Czechs at 8:38 of the third period.

Pejsova was pulled after three goals on 11 shots at 13:51 of the first period. Michaela Hesova made 21 saves in relief.

Canada’s penalty killers weathered an early Czech five-on-three. After Fast rushed the puck up the wing and cut to centre for a backhand attempt, O’Neill cleaned up the rebound at 5:44 of the first period.

Fillier in front of the net stretched for a Darryl Watts rebound, turned and fired the puck just under the crossbar at 13:12.

Pejsova’s night ended after Stacey took a stretch pass from Emma Maltais and beat her glove side 49 seconds later.

Gosling put a sharp-angled shot by Hesova with 63 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Jenner beside the net fed Gosling in the slot 17 seconds into the second period.

Czech forward Barbora Jurickova left the game in the second period. She went into the boards hard during a foot race with Canadian defender Sophie Jaques.

Canada and Finland (0-0-0-2) will be the last countries to complete their preliminary-round schedule Thursday. Their opener on Feb. 5 was postponed because of multiple cases of the norovirus among the Finns.

All five Group A countries and the top three in Group B advance to the quarterfinals Friday and Saturday. Canada’s quarterfinal will be Saturday.

The Czechs led all European countries in Professional Women’s Hockey League content with eight players. All 23 Canadians play in that league.

Head coach Carla MacLeod, a two-time Olympic gold medallist for Canada, coaches the Czechs and the PWHL’s Ottawa Charge.

In Group B, host Italy (2-0-0-1) was a 3-2 winner over Japan (1-0-0-2). Germany (1-1-0-1) beat France (0-0-1-3) in overtime 2-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.