5 things to know from Monday at the Winter Games

MILAN – From freestyle skier Megan Oldham capturing Canada’s second medal to an injury to hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin, here are five things to know from Monday, Feb. 9 at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games:

MAGNIFICENT MEGAN

Not even a crash could kill Oldham’s medal-winning momentum in the women’s slopestyle. In third place after the opening run, Oldham fell on the final jump of her ambitious second run and got up with some discomfort. But she came back to improve her hold on the bronze medal with the best score of the third run at 76.46. Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold, and Eileen Gu of China took silver, duplicating their results from the 2022 Beijing Games.

POULIN INJURED

The Canadian women’s hockey team emerged victorious against Czechia to move to 2-0 in the Olympic tournament, but all eyes are on the health of captain Marie-Philip Poulin ahead of a crucial matchup with the United States. Poulin left the game halfway through the first period after a check by Czechia’s Kristyna Kaltounkova, showing visible discomfort before leaving for the changing room. Poulin did return to the bench at the end of the first period and skated briefly after the period ended, but she was not seen for the rest of the game. Poulin’s teammates beat Czechia 5-1 ahead of Tuesday’s high-profile game against the rival American side.

ICE DANCERS IN THIRD

Decorated Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are in podium position after placing third in the rhythm dance portion of the competition. The pair are clinging to a narrow lead of 0.71 points over Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson after scoring 86.18 points in their skate to “Supermodel (You Better Work)” by RuPaul. Leading after the rhythm dance section is former Canadian skater Laurence Fournier Beaudry and her partner Guillaume Cizeron, skating for France, while three-time reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States are in second.

DUTCH SLUMP BUSTED

Jutta Leerdam and Femke Kok finally got some hardware for the powerhouse Dutch speedskating team. With her fiancé, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, watching in the stands, Leerdam won gold in the women’s 1,000 metres in an Olympic-record time of one minute, 12.31 seconds. Kok beat defending Olympic champion Miho Takagi of Japan for silver. The Netherlands had been uncharacteristically shut out of the first two speedskating events, the women’s 3,000 and men’s 5,000. Béatrice Lamarche of Quebec City was third before being overtaken by Leerdam and Takagi in the event’s final pairing.

DOUBLE-GOLD DEBUT

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen is having a stellar Olympic debut on the slopes of Bormio. Von Allmen won his second gold medal of the Games when he teamed with Tanguy Nef in the Olympic debut of the team combined event. Von Allmen skied the downhill portion of the event before handing off to Nef in the slalom. Von Allmen skied to victory in the men’s downhill on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.