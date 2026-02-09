Notable quotes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Here are some notable quotes from the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 9, 2026:

—

“I can’t even believe it, it’s crazy. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long, so it really means a lot to me. It takes so much, honestly, and there’s a lot that people don’t see. I mean, you’re trying these really hard tricks. I’ve been hurt a lot of times.

“I had a concussion two months ago and wasn’t really sure if I’d be able to ski. I’m just so grateful to be here and all the hard work that I put in is paying off.”

— Freestyle skier Megan Oldham after winning a bronze medal for Canada in the women’s slopestyle.

—

Story continues below advertisement

“It brings you back to being a kid. I have always wanted to play in the NHL, but watching the Olympians was always a special moment as someone who grew up playing a lot of sports.

“I know how important it is. There is so much to love about it, so anytime you can put on that Canadian jersey, there is so much pride.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

— Canadian men’s hockey team captain Sidney Crosby on playing in the Olympics.

—

“Really good player, definitely an upgrade for their team.”

— USA men’s hockey forward Matthew Tkachuk on his Florida Panthers teammate Sam Bennett replacing an injured Anthony Cirelli — of their rival Tampa Bay Lightning — on the Canadian roster.

Story continues below advertisement

—

“So much of our life revolves around this event and trying to succeed here. And when you come up a bit short, it stings. We gave it everything we had.”

— Canadian curler Brett Gallant after he and mixed doubles partner Jocelyn Peterman wrapped up a disappointing tournament.

—

“I have to be very honest, as a boy that was not necessarily my dream to become a winner at the Olympics.

“I was a skier because I really enjoyed it, thoroughly, and that is still today the most important aspect. And it’s the most important aspect never to lose; the joy of the sport.”

— Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen after winning his second gold medal in his debut Olympics

—

“I couldn’t believe it, but I was also so tired. It was hard to feel something. I couldn’t really stand, I couldn’t really see, I couldn’t do anything.

“I knew that if during the race I would feel tired, I wasn’t allowed to feel tired. I told myself, ‘You have 80 years to recover from this, you can feel tired after. You don’t want to live with that regret. You fought so hard for this’.”

Story continues below advertisement

— Jutta Leerdam after winning the first gold medal of the Games for the powerhouse Dutch speedskating team in the women’s 1,000 metres.

—

“There’s a river that I spent basically my whole summer at, it’s called the Kananaskis River. It’s such a powerful, strong river, so I was kind of taking that as my intention to be that water.

“It’s such a strong river, but it’s so beautiful, and that’s what I was trying to be: strong and beautiful these two days.”

— Canadian luger Embyr-Lee Susko on how she prepared for her Olympic debut

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.