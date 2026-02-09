Menu

Share

Share

3 comments

  1. James
    February 9, 2026 at 8:36 pm

    Public healthcare has become unsustainable largely due to mass immigration. Privatization is one way to help the public system. Throwing more and more money at it hasn’t helped. It’s time these “friends of medicare” move aside.

  2. John Serginson
    February 9, 2026 at 8:35 pm

    Time to throw out this health care system and start over it’s a terrible system,look at Australia or Germany ,Switzerland have great systems to model our from

  3. Anonymous
    February 9, 2026 at 3:41 pm

Health

Health advocates urge feds to take a stance on Alberta’s health privatization

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2026 2:53 pm
1 min read
Recovery beds at the Alberta Surgical Group facility in south Edmonton. View image in full screen
Recovery beds at the private Alberta Surgical Group facility in south Edmonton. Global News
Share

A group of health-care advocates is on Parliament Hill lobbying lawmakers and calling on the federal government to take a stance on Alberta’s latest moves to expand privatization of health care.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government has passed legislation that allows doctors to work in both the public and private health systems.

Will Alberta’s public-private health approach reduce wait times? A deeper look into dual-model practice

The health coalition’s chair Jason MacLean says that law violates the Canada Health Act and amounts to an attack on Canada’s health-care system.

MacLean says the federal government should withhold funding to provinces to enforce the law.

Chris Galloway, executive director of Friends of Medicare Alberta, says federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel needs to speak up in support of public health care but she’s avoided taking a stance on the Alberta law.

The group says it has meetings set up with 100 MPs and senators this week but Michel has not agreed to meet.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

