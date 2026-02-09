B.C. should be new home for global defence bank, premier says

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby is pushing for Vancouver to become the home for the new international headquarters of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.

The bank helps address financing challenges facing governments and industries for NATO members and allied nations as countries increase investments to secure borders.

Eby says Vancouver is the perfect place to establish the headquarters of the new bank.

“B.C. has what the world needs, as well as major ports and strong relationships with NATO nations and allied partners,” Eby said.

“As the economic engine of the new Canadian economy, we are ready to seize the economic and strategic advantages in hosting a global institution of this scale.”

Eby says the headquarters would create approximately 3,500 high-paying jobs, which is an early estimate, with positions in defence finance, international operations and specialized research and analysis.

International meetings of member nations, held in Vancouver, would also bring investment opportunities and revenue to B.C.

“British Columbians understand that our national security and defence capabilities matter now more than ever,” Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs and economic growth, said in a statement.

“Hosting the DSRB headquarters in B.C. aligns with our Look West plan and is an important step that allows our province to expand Canada’s defence capacity, while anchoring investments that will create opportunities for people and communities across B.C. and Canada. This positions us to play an essential role in Canada’s security, while building a stronger economy for British Columbians.”

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade supports Eby’s pitch for Vancouver to become the headquarters of the DSRB.

“Our city offers a secure, world-class environment that naturally attracts global talent,” Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, said in a statement.

“With a deeply integrated international business community, Vancouver is ready to accelerate the bank’s operations and deliver immediate results for our collective security.”

The DSRB is expected to be fully established by the end of 2026.