Which Olympic athletes are speaking out so far? What these 5 are doing

Numerous Olympic athletes are speaking out at the 2026 Olympic Games, despite the International Olympic Committee’s mission to “maintain and promote its political neutrality and to preserve the autonomy of sport.”

Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

The Winter Olympics come amid Russia’s continued war in Ukraine, as well as tensions that continue to escalate with American citizens and the federal administration surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the country.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance was also booed by some spectators at the Winter Games opening ceremony, representing the country as the hosts of the 2028 L.A. Olympic Games.

Vladyslav Heraskevych

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych trained on Monday wearing a helmet with images of compatriots killed during Russia’s war on Ukraine, delivering on a promise to use the Olympics to keep attention on the conflict.

“Some of them were my friends,” the country’s flagbearer said Monday.

Heraskevych, who also held up a “No War in Ukraine” sign at the Beijing Olympics days before Russia’s 2022 invasion, had said he “intended to respect Olympic rules prohibiting political demonstrations at venues” while still “ensuring Ukraine’s plight remained visible during the Games.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers and almost 15,000 civilians have died since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

View image in full screen In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads ‘No War in Ukraine’ after finishing a run at the men’s skeleton competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (NBC via AP)

Hunter Hess

When asked about representing the U.S. during the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions at a news conference on Friday, freestyle skier Hunter Hess expressed his displeasure.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard,” he said. “There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.”

He also said he is competing in Milan on behalf of everyone who helped get him to the Olympic Games.

“If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it,” Hess said. “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

This led to a direct response from U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” Trump wrote Sunday.

“If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

On Monday morning, Hess responded to Trump’s comments in an Instagram post, stating “there is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better.”

“One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out. The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever.”

Amber Glenn

Reuters reported last week that American figure skater Amber Glenn, a three-time U.S. champion who is making her Olympic debut, has expressed pride in being an openly queer athlete on sport’s biggest stage and said that coming out in 2019 “set her free” and allowed her to stop trying to conform to others’ expectations, which improved her performance.

The 26-year-old said during a pre-Olympics press conference on Feb. 4 that the queer community is going through a “hard time” amid the political climate under Trump.

“It’s been a hard time for the community overall and this administration,” Glenn said. “It isn’t the first time that we’ve had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights.”

View image in full screen Amber Glenn of the United States competes during the figure skating women’s team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Following her comments, Glenn took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share that she had received backlash on social media.

“When I chose to utilize one of the amazing things about the United States of America (freedom of speech) to convey how I feel as an athlete competing for Team USA in a troubling time for many Americans, I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice,” Glenn wrote.

Glenn also added that the backlash has diminished her anticipation for the Olympic Games.

“I was disappointed because I’ve never had so many people wish me harm before, just for being me and speaking ‍about being decent — human rights and decency,” Glenn wrote. “So that was really disappointing, and I do think it kind of lowered that excitement for this.”

Chris Lillis

On Friday, American freestyle skier Chris Lillis, who took home a gold medal in mixed team aerials at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, voiced that he feels “heartbroken when it comes to what’s happening in the United States.”

“We need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody with love and respect,” the Beijing 2022 Olympic gold medallist said at the same press conference as Hess.

“I hope that when people look at athletes competing in the Olympics, they realize that that’s the America that we’re trying to represent,” he added.

Despite this, Lillis explained that he “love[s] the USA” and “would never want to represent a different country in the Olympics.”

“With that being said, a lot of times, athletes are hesitant to talk about political views and how we feel about things.”

Chloe Kim

Two-time snowboard halfpipe gold medallist Chloe Kim said Monday that while she is proud to represent the United States, athletes have a right to voice their opinions.

Her comments came one day after Trump’s post attacking Hess.

View image in full screen United States’ Chloe Kim speaks during a press conference at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

“We need to lead with love and compassion, and I’d love to see more of that,” she said.

“It’s important in moments like these for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another with what’s going on. I’m really proud to represent the United States. The U.S. has given my family so much opportunity, but I also think we are allowed to voice our opinions on what’s going on.”

Maddie Mastro

Kim’s statement was echoed by California native and snowboarder Maddie Mastro on Monday at the same press conference.

“I’m proud to represent Team USA and my country,” Mastro said.

“I’m also saddened about what’s happening at home. It’s really tough, and I feel like we can’t turn a blind eye to that. At the same time, I represent a country that has the same values as mine, kindness and compassion, and we come together in times of injustice.”