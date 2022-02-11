SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ukrainian skeleton athlete displays ‘no war’ sign at Olympics amid Russia tensions

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 11, 2022 9:01 am
Vladyslav Heraskevych View image in full screen
Vladyslav Heraskevych of Team Ukraine slides during the men's skeleton heat three on day seven of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 11 in Yanqing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

A Ukrainian skeleton athlete ended his third run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night by revealing a small sign to the cameras urging peace in his homeland.

The message from Vladyslav Heraskevych read: “No War in Ukraine.” The sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

Read more: Ukraine crisis ‘most dangerous moment’ for Europe in decades: UK Prime Minister

It is possible that the International Olympic Committee could consider Heraskevych’s act a violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. That rule, in part, states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Trending Stories

Heraskevych’s action came on the same day that Britain’s defense secretary visited Moscow for talks on easing tensions amid massive Russian war games near Ukraine and a buildup of over 100,000 troops that has stoked Western fears of an invasion.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ukraine-Russia standoff: Anand says Canada is considering whether to send more troops to eastern Europe' Ukraine-Russia standoff: Anand says Canada is considering whether to send more troops to eastern Europe
Ukraine-Russia standoff: Anand says Canada is considering whether to send more troops to eastern Europe

Russia’s stance is that it does not plan to invade Ukraine but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO. In an interview Thursday with NBC News, U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his warning that any Americans still in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Olympics tagUkraine tagWinter Olympics tagRussia Ukraine tag2022 Olympics tagUkraine Russia tagOlympics 2022 tagolympics news tagis russia going to invade ukraine tagVladyslav Heraskevych tagVladyslav Heraskevych no war tagVladyslav Heraskevych Olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers