Here’s the latest on the Milan Cortina Olympics

It’s Day 3 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada hopes to grow its medal tally after a first speedskating bronze on Saturday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

—

5:30 p.m.

Canada’s women’s hockey team has improved to 2-0 in the preliminary round with a 5-1 victory over Czechia at the Milan Cortina Games.

Julia Gosling led the way with two goals, with Kristin O’Neill, Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey also scoring in the contest for Canada.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin was injured in the first period and didn’t return for the final two periods.

—

4:57 p.m.

A Canadian pair is in medal contention at the figure skating ice dance competition at the Milan Cortina Games.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier rank third after today’s rhythm dance section of the competition, behind French duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron as well as Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States.

Another Canadian pair, Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, sit ninth while a third duo, Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain le Gac, rank 15th entering Wednesday’s free dance portion of the competition.

___

4:55 p.m.

The defending Olympic champions are set to face the United States on Tuesday.

—

4:30 p.m.

Marie-Philip Poulin did not return to the game between Canada and Czechia at the Milan Covina Games after an apparent knee injury in the first period.

Poulin was injured after a check by a Czech player and has not re-entered the game, although she was on the bench to end the first period and skated onto the ice with her teammates when the period was over.

She did not return to the game when the second period started.

—

3:45 p.m.

Canada women’s hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has returned to bench at the Canada-Czechia game at the Olympics, drawing a loud cheer from the crowd at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

Poulin left the game halfway through the first period after a check from Kristyna Kaltounkova that left the star forward in visible distress, and she had left for the changing room after briefly returning to the ice.

Poulin did not re-enter the game in the first period despite returning to the bench, and Canada leads 4-0 after 20 minutes.

—

3:35 p.m.

Poulin was checked by Kristyna Kaltounkova midway through the period in Canada’s second game at the tournament, skating off favouring her right knee.

She briefly returned to the ice but then came off and headed to the dressing in obvious discomfort.

Canada leads the game 3-0.

—

2:28 p.m.

Toronto’s Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes has fallen short of advancing to the final round of the ski jumping normal hill individual men’s event at the Milan-Cortina Games.

Boyd-Clowes finished the first round of the normal hill individual men’s event in 45th place, with only the top 30 advancing to the final round.

The veteran ski jumper is competing in his fifth Olympics after taking part in Vancouver, Sochi, Pyeongchang and Beijing, previously winning a bronze in 2022 as part of Canada’s team in the mixed event.

—

2:06 p.m.

Sweden and the United States will face off for mixed doubles curling gold tomorrow.

Sweden upset Britain 9-3 and the U.S. edged defending champion Italy 9-8 in the semifinals. The losing semifinal teams will meet for bronze.

Canada missed out on a chance at a medal after finishing the preliminary round with a 4-5 record.

—

12:43 p.m.

Canada’s Beatrice Lamarche fell just short of the podium in the women’s 1,000-metre speed skating event, finishing fifth after temporarily holding medal position.

Lamarche, from Quebec, held third place entering the event’s last pairing but was pushed out after the Netherlands’ Jutta Leerdam finished first and Japan’s Miho Takagi reached third, taking bronze.

Two other Canadians, Prince George, B.C.’s Carolina Hiller-Donnelly and Rose Laliberté-Roy from Lévis, Que., finished 26th and 27th, respectively.

—

11:56 a.m.

The two Canadian athletes competing in the luge women’s singles competition at the Games are facing an uphill battle after the first run in the event.

Vancouver’s Embyr-Lee Susko sits ninth after the first run, 0.438 seconds behind leader Merle Malou Fraebel of Germany.

Trinity Ellis, also of Vancouver, sits 14th at 0.761 seconds behind Fraebel, entering the second run scheduled for later today.

—

11:28 a.m.

Canada’s latest medallist at the Milan Cortina Games says she is in some pain after crashing in her second run before delivering a gutsy final performance to reach the podium.

Megan Oldham from Parry Sound, Ont., was beaming despite the pain after winning bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle.

Oldham finished 13th in Beijing four years ago and finishes only behind Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud and China’s Eileen Gu.

—

11:04 a.m.

Canadian curling coach Scott Pfeifer says it took husband-and-wife duo Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman a while to get going, and that may have caused their early exit.

The Chestermere, Alta., pair finished with a 4-and-5 record after opening with three wins but then lost five straight before wrapping the round robin with an 8-4 win over Switzerland.

Pfeifer says the team would have advanced had the event’s round robin lasted another five or six games.

—

9:30 a.m.

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen is the first multi-medallist of the Milan Cortina Games.

Von Allmen teamed with Tanguy Nef to take gold in the team combined as the event made its Olympic debut.

The Olympic rookie won the first gold medal of the Games when he topped the podium in the men’s downhill on Saturday.

—

9:20 a.m.

Host nation Italy secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s hockey tournament for the first time by beating Japan 3-2.

Italy improved to 2-1, with one game left against Germany, and is guaranteed one of the three quarterfinal spots in Group B.

Defending champion Canada aims to improve to 2-0 later today against Czechia.

—

9:10 a.m.

Skate Canada is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the status of injured Canadian pairs skater Deanna Stellato-Dudek, a spokesperson said.

The 42-year-old Stellato-Dudek, the 2024 world champion alongside partner Maxime Deschamps, was set to become the oldest female figure skater in nearly a century to compete at the Olympics before a training accident in Quebec put her participation in doubt.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps remain in Canada after withdrawing from the figure skating team event, which concluded Sunday. The individual pairs competition is scheduled for Feb. 15-16 at Milano Ice Skating Arena.

—

7:50 a.m.

Canadian freestyle skier Megan Oldham has won a bronze medal in women’s slopestyle at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., posted her best score of 76.46 in the third and final run, securing her spot on the podium. It marks Canada’s second medal of these Winter Games.

Reigning Olympic champion Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold while Eileen Gu of China took silver.

Naomi Urness of Mont-Tremblant, Que., placed seventh with a score of 64.73.

—

7:25 a.m.

Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., remains in a bronze-medal position entering the final run of the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle final.

Oldham couldn’t land the final jump of her ambitious second round, but her first-round score of 69.76 kept her in the hunt for the podium.

Reigning Olympic champion Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland moved past first-round leader Eileen Gu of China with a second-run score of 86.96.

Naomi Urness of Mont-Tremblant, Que., is in 10th.

—

7 a.m.

Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., is in third spot after the first run of the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle final.

Oldham posted a score of 69.76, behind 2022 silver medallist Eillen Gu of China at 86.58 and reigning Olympic champion Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland at 83.60.

Naomi Urness of Mont-Tremblant, Que., is 11th with two more runs to go.

6 a.m.

Canada’s mixed doubles curling team closed out a disappointing performance at the Winter Olympics with an 8-4 victory over Switzerland on Monday morning.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant finished out of the playoff picture with a 4-5 record. The husband-and-wife duo from Chestermere, Alta., opened the competition with three victories before dropping five in a row.

—

5:15 a.m.

It’s Day 3 of the Milan Cortina Olympics, with Canadians in action across several sports.

First up, Canada’s mixed doubles curling team has an early lead over Switzerland in its closing match of the tournament. Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant are no longer in playoff contention after a pair of losses on Sunday.

Slopestyle skiers Meghan Oldham and Naomi Urness will look to bring Canada its second medal of the Winter Games later this morning. Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., and Urness of Mont-Tremblant, Que., take to the course at Livigno Snow Park in the women’s slopestyle final.

Canada’s women’s hockey team will take on Czechia today in its second preliminary round game after defeating Switzerland 4-0 on Saturday.

Figure skating continues today, with Canada having three tandems in competition when the ice dance event opens with the rhythm event. Toronto’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Unionville, Ont., were silver medallists at the last two world championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.