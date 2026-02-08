Rajakovic predicts big things for Barnes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic believes that the future belongs to Scottie Barnes.

Rajakovic was effusive in his praise for Barnes after the Raptors all-star scored 25 points and had 14 rebounds in Toronto’s 122-104 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. Barnes also surpassed former Raptors all-star Pascal Siakam — now on the Pacers — for the fifth most double-doubles in Toronto history with 103.

“Scottie is defensive player of the year. He’s an all-star. He’s going to be a Finals MVP. He’s going to be an MVP one day,” said Rajakovic.”Write down the date I said that.”

Barnes could only chuckle at Rajakovic’s prediction.

“That’s my coach, man. He’s always supporting us. He’s always got our backs,” said Barnes. “That’s Darko for you.”

Barnes helped Toronto blow the game wide open in the third quarter, scoring 13 of his points and grabbing eight rebounds in the period. He also had four assists, two blocks and a steal in the third.

The Raptors dominated the period, making 60.7 per cent of their field-goal attempts and all six of their free throws, outscoring Indiana 44-26 in the quarter.

Barnes said he tried to step up after rookie centre Collin Murray-Boyles left the game in the first quarter. Murray-Boyles aggravated a sprain in his left thumb when another player hit his hand.

“I just do what the game demands of me,” said Barnes. “Obviously, Collin wasn’t there so I needed to rebound more, we needed some rim protection.

“Going where the game demands. I was feeling a little bit like I was going downhill, attacking.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis made his Raptors debut after being traded to Toronto by the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. He had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes of play.

Jackson-Davis said it has been an easy adjustment for him so far.

“You could see during the game, they’re hyping me up every time I made a play, giving me a lot of confidence, and so I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be a part of the team,” said the 25-year-old centre. “One of the assistant coaches came up to me and said ‘at the end of the day, it’s just basketball, just go out there and play.’

“So that’s what I did.”

Although it was a solid debut, Rajakovic wanted to wait before commenting on Jackson-Davis’s performance.

“I don’t want to pass judgment. (…) I just want to let him be. I want to coach him. I want to help him. I want to to build him and see where we go,” said Rajakovic. “I don’t want to, based on one good game or bad game, to pass any judgment on him.

“I want to see a chunk of 10 to 15 games and see how he grows with us.”

The Raptors (32-22) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and will host the Detroit Pistons (38-13) on Wednesday. It’s the last game for both teams before the NBA’s all-star weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.