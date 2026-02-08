Old Man Winter growing old for Ontarians stuck in deep freeze

Old man winter isn’t done with Ontario yet with extreme cold temperatures forecast for much of the province.
Yellow alert cold warnings are in place for numerous communities, reaching as far south as Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area as well as east to Ottawa and north to Kapuskasing.
Environment Canada says wind chill values could hit between -30 C and -40 C this morning depending where you live.
Get daily National news
Northern Ontario residents are mostly like to see the coldest values, some of which will break as the day goes on. But the agency warns that much of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa, will see -30 C wind chills through Sunday evening and into Monday morning.
Both the GTA and Ottawa have already endured some effects of the cold snap, with wind chills on Saturday reaching -34 C in Ottawa and -33 C in the GTA.
Ontario’s weather is a stark contrast to what’s being seen in the West, where balmy conditions have broken daily temperature records in both Alberta and B.C.
- Crowds organize impromptu celebrations for Eglinton Crosstown LRT on 1st day of service
- Southern Ontario cold snap persists, wind chills near –35 C
- Ontario minister responsible for policing won’t comment on arrests of Toronto officers
- Ontario Liberals announce date to select new leader, kicking off race
Comments