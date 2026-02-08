Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Old Man Winter growing old for Ontarians stuck in deep freeze

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 8, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Extreme cold grips Toronto, wind chills to near -35 C'
Extreme cold grips Toronto, wind chills to near -35 C
RELATED: Extreme cold grips Toronto, wind chills to near -35 C
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Old man winter isn’t done with Ontario yet with  extreme cold temperatures forecast for much of the province.

Yellow alert cold warnings are in place for numerous communities, reaching as far south as Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area as well as east to Ottawa and north to Kapuskasing.

Environment Canada says wind chill values could hit between -30 C and -40 C this morning depending where you live.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Northern Ontario residents are mostly like to see the coldest values, some of which will break as the day goes on. But the agency warns that much of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa, will see -30 C wind chills through Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Trending Now

Both the GTA and Ottawa have already endured some effects of the cold snap, with wind chills on Saturday reaching  -34 C in Ottawa and -33 C in the GTA.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s weather is a stark contrast to what’s being seen in the West, where balmy conditions have broken daily temperature records in both Alberta and B.C.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices