Weather

Yellow fog advisory issued for Saskatchewan

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted February 7, 2026 6:11 pm
2 min read
Fog covering Saskatoon on the morning of February 7th, 2026 View image in full screen
Fog covering Saskatoon on the morning of Feb. 7, 2026. Payton Zillich / Global News
Dense fog covered several portions of central and southeastern Saskatchewan on Saturday, meaning low to near-zero visibility on the roads.

This led to Environment Canada to issue a yellow advisory earlier Saturday morning. In Saskatoon, the fog wasn’t as severe, but it still covered the skyline of the city.

“When we have warm air moving over a cold surface, we start to see condensation forming in the form of fog and so that fog hangs around close to the ground and it lingers for a little bit, sometimes we see that fog dissipate when the sun gets high up in the sky,” explains weather specialist Noor Ra’fat.

When travelling during a fog advisory, planning your route ahead of time and preparing to go slow is key.

According to the National Weather Service, it is also important to avoid using your high beams during a fog event and to leave plenty of distance between the car in front of you. In cases of extreme fog, it is best to turn on your hazard lights and pull over to a safe location until the fog starts to dissipate.

“Always remember that if you can see someone, sometimes they can’t see you and so this is especially important during low visibility times.” shares Ra’fat.

Meanwhile, a light drizzle in Saskatoon Saturday lasted until early afternoon. The rain was a surprise from the sky, as February is the driest month of the year in Saskatchewan.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of moisture pushing in from the pacific the past little while, frontal systems moving from B.C., as those systems move from across B.C. into Alberta and then further into Saskatchewan low pressure remains and sometimes it falls in the way of rain.” says Ra’fat.

As for the spring-like weather, sunny conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

