Team Canada fan festival lands in Toronto

TORONTO – A coast-to-coast event series intended to bring people together to cheer on Canada’s Olympic athletes is set to take over Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square this weekend.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says the Team Canada FanFest will kick off in Toronto this morning, offering families and sports lovers the chance to skate with Olympic athletes and watch live broadcasts of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Those willing to brave the bone-chilling cold that prompted an Environment Canada warning last night could get the chance to meet Olympic figure skaters Elvis Stojko and Dylan Moscovitch, as well as snowboarder Calynn Irwin and artistic gymnast Jessica Tudos.

Jacqueline Ryan of the Canadian Olympic Committee says the FanFest was created in 2024 for the Paris Games and that organizers are excited to bring the event series back to stoke Olympic spirit at home as Canadian athletes compete in Italy.

After wrapping up in Toronto tomorrow evening, the FanFest is set to travel to Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off officially yesterday with a three-hour opening ceremony that paid homage to Italy’s arts and culture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.