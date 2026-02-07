Menu

Sports

Team Canada fan festival lands in Toronto

By Kathryn Mannie The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2026 6:02 am
1 min read
Olympian and three-time figure skating Canadian champion Madeline Schizas performs on the opening night of the annual Cavalcade of Lights at Nathan Phillips Square, in Toronto, on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
Olympian and three-time figure skating Canadian champion Madeline Schizas performs on the opening night of the annual Cavalcade of Lights at Nathan Phillips Square, in Toronto, on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.
TORONTO – A coast-to-coast event series intended to bring people together to cheer on Canada’s Olympic athletes is set to take over Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square this weekend.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says the Team Canada FanFest will kick off in Toronto this morning, offering families and sports lovers the chance to skate with Olympic athletes and watch live broadcasts of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Those willing to brave the bone-chilling cold that prompted an Environment Canada warning last night could get the chance to meet Olympic figure skaters Elvis Stojko and Dylan Moscovitch, as well as snowboarder Calynn Irwin and artistic gymnast Jessica Tudos.

Jacqueline Ryan of the Canadian Olympic Committee says the FanFest was created in 2024 for the Paris Games and that organizers are excited to bring the event series back to stoke Olympic spirit at home as Canadian athletes compete in Italy.

After wrapping up in Toronto tomorrow evening, the FanFest is set to travel to Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off officially yesterday with a three-hour opening ceremony that paid homage to Italy’s arts and culture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

