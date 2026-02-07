Canada falls to Great Britain in curling at Games

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – The Canadian mixed doubles curling team dropped a 7-5 decision to Great Britain on Saturday morning at the Winter Olympics.
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed in the round-robin victory over Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman of Chestermere, Alta.
Great Britain improved to 6-0 while Canada fell to 3-2. Gallant and Peterman were scheduled to play Estonia’s Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill in the evening session.
Dodds made a hit to pick out a Canadian stone in the opening end and came through again with a pair in the third to extend the lead to 5-1. Canada used its power play in the fourth end but could only generate a single point.
The Canadians managed to steal a pair in the seventh after Dodds was heavy with a draw but Gallant flashed a rock in the eighth end that essentially ended it.
The top four teams in the 10-team field will advance to the medal games Tuesday at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.
