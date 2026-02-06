‘I’m absolutely terrified’: Advocates say changes to Sask. disability benefits concerning

Send this page to someone via email

For RaeAnne Ellert, Saskatchewan’s Assured Income for Disability program, better known as SAID, offers important benefits that she relies on daily.

“It gives me the peace of mind that I can try to live as normal a life as I can, even though finding work is really hard,” she said.

Ellert was born with a rare genetic mutation that makes her unable to work.

She uses SAID to help pay bills and sometimes to access other benefits, such as educational classes.

But recent changes to the disability program have left Ellert concerned that her benefits will be cut off.

“I’m absolutely terrified,” Ellert said. “Especially with the language changes ,that it is something they’re going to do.”

On Jan. 23, the provincial government passed several changes to SAID through an order in council.

The Ministry of Social Services says the changes are intended to simplify the program, better address client needs and clarify existing benefits. It is doing this by combining 30 “niche” benefits into five categories: The Household Health and Safety Benefit, The Children’s Benefit, The Service Animal Benefit, The Employment and Training Benefit and The Emergency Benefit.

“The manual for SAID was over 200 pages. We have thinned that down by putting together five broader categories and allowing a lot more flexibility for the client,” said Terry Jenson, Saskatchewan’s minister of social services, Thursday at an unrelated press conference.

Meanwhile, the ministry will eliminate respite benefits, as it says no clients use them, and will rename the clothing benefit to the incontinent supplies benefit to “reflect its use to cover incontinent supplies,” according to a backgrounder shared by the ministry Monday.

Medically necessary items will now be covered under the emergency benefit, the ministry told Global News in a statement, adding that the benefit also provides infant and maternity clothing in certain circumstances.

Otherwise, infant and maternity clothing will now be covered under the children’s benefit, according to the ministry.

Benefits to help recipients commence employment and educational opportunities are no longer being provided as the ministry says they were “underused” and accessed 25 times in 2025.

The amendments also adjust the verbiage in the regulations, such as outlining that “no other financial resources are available” for the person looking to have their needs met and that individuals are applying as a “last resort.”

In addition, a subsection is added to state that SAID cannot be provided if an applicant is already receiving other benefits or programs whose benefits are duplicative. The Canada Disability Benefit is exempt from this, according to the ministry.

Of the 18,000 recipients of SAID, approximately 100 will be affected by the changes, according to the ministry.

“Not one single client is going to see a reduction in benefits. Some will see a small increase, but overall, this is meant to streamline what was a system that was very complex,” said Jenson, adding that those receiving actual payments that are less than the new flat rates will be receiving more funding.

“So they are going to end up with maybe a little bit more in their pocket at the end of the day, and that’s why the changes were made,” said Jenson.

But disability advocates are questioning the move, saying they were left in the dark when the order in council passed two weeks ago.

“I don’t think they consulted anybody. I think they just, they just went and made these changes,” said Ellert.

In an interview with Global News on Tuesday, Jenson said the ministry held consultations with the disability community and community-based organizations before the amendments.

But the disability advocacy group Barrier Free Saskatchewan says it was not consulted and does not know of any other group that was.

“These changes were introduced while the legislature is not in session, leaving the disability community with little opportunity for consultation or public scrutiny,” said Brenda Edel, Barrier Free Saskatchewan president, in a statement to Global News.

The group adds that it is alarmed by “vague policy language” and the lack of details about who was consulted before the order in council was approved.

“With disabled people facing disproportionately high rates of unemployment and homelessness, any additional barriers to accessing income support could have severe consequences,” Edel said.

CUPE Saskatchewan penned a letter on Wednesday to Jenson requesting clarity on the SAID amendments and how they will impact residential support and special care facility benefits for those living in personal care and group homes.

“There’s a lack of clarity as to what these changes will be, like how they will be applied in real life, and any uncertainty puts lots of people at risk,” said Nicole Huber, CUPE CBO chairperson.

The new amendments will not impact eligibility for residential supports or special care facility benefits, the Ministry of Social Services told Global News in a statement Friday.

“The amendments clarify the purpose of these benefits and align the regulations with existing legislation,” the statement continued.

The SAID changes are set to go into effect on April 1.