Warm spell in Saskatchewan impacts outdoor winter activities

With slush and ice melting across Saskatchewan, the unplanned warm weather this time of year is bringing negative impacts to winter activities.

The Rosewood Community Association’s ice rink has lost a couple of inches of ice to the warm weather, and Larry Hounjet, the association’s co-ordinator, is hoping for the temperatures to drop to build up the ice on the rink.

“The last couple of days were too nice here,” says Hounjet. “I don’t think I’ve ever prayed for cold weather.”

Sask. Snowmobile Association says some snowmobile trails have closed while others haven’t even opened due to a lack of snow.

In Saskatoon, citywide street rut levelling efforts are being made to fix ruts caused by melting and refreezing. On the flip side, some residents are enjoying the city’s warm weather and are describing it as ‘a great thing’ that is creating the illusion of winter being a lot shorter than it is.