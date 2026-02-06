Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Warm spell in Saskatchewan impacts outdoor winter activities

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted February 6, 2026 9:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Warm weather turns up the heat across the province'
Warm weather turns up the heat across the province
With temperatures wavering above zero, walkways and snowmobile trails are being affected and city officials are advising drivers to stay alert on roads.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With slush and ice melting across Saskatchewan, the unplanned warm weather this time of year is bringing negative impacts to winter activities.

The Rosewood Community Association’s ice rink has lost a couple of inches of ice to the warm weather, and Larry Hounjet, the association’s co-ordinator, is hoping for the temperatures to drop to build up the ice on the rink.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The last couple of days were too nice here,” says Hounjet. “I don’t think I’ve ever prayed for cold weather.”

Sask. Snowmobile Association says some snowmobile trails have closed while others haven’t even opened due to a lack of snow.

Trending Now

In Saskatoon, citywide street rut levelling efforts are being made to fix ruts caused by melting and refreezing. On the flip side, some residents are enjoying the city’s warm weather and are describing it as ‘a great thing’ that is creating the illusion of winter being a lot shorter than it is.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices