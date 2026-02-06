Menu

Environment

No injuries or hazmat concerns after train derailment in Delta

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 6, 2026 2:52 pm
1 min read
A train derailment in Delta happened on Thursday night. View image in full screen
A train derailment in Delta happened on Thursday night. Gary Cohen
No one was injured following a train derailment in Delta on Thursday night.

BNSF Railway confirms that the train derailed just after 9 p.m. near Highway 99 and Highway 17.

The company says the crew was unharmed and there are no hazmat concerns.

It says a team is on site and working to clear the area as quickly and safely as possible.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated.

