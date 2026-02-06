No injuries or hazmat concerns after train derailment in Delta

See more sharing options

No one was injured following a train derailment in Delta on Thursday night.

BNSF Railway confirms that the train derailed just after 9 p.m. near Highway 99 and Highway 17.

The company says the crew was unharmed and there are no hazmat concerns.

It says a team is on site and working to clear the area as quickly and safely as possible.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated.