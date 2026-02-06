Saskatchewan to permit 5 a.m. alcohol sales for Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Bars and restaurants in Saskatchewan can apply for permission to open early during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics to accommodate fans watching the events taking place in Italy.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) says commercial establishments can request permission to begin alcohol service as early as 5 a.m., well ahead of the province’s regular service hours of 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with consideration given to a business’s compliance history.

“Saskatchewan loves the Olympics and businesses have an additional option for customers that want to come together and cheer on Team Canada,” said Warren Kaeding, minister for the SLGA.

He added that the significant time difference means many marquee events will air early in the morning and hopes the move will “accommodate fans.”

Permittees seeking extended hours must contact the SLGA’s liquor licensing branch.

All existing permit conditions will continue to apply, including food service requirements.