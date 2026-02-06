Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Saskatchewan to permit 5 a.m. alcohol sales for Winter Olympics

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 6, 2026 12:44 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Government Insurance is suing two Saskatoon corporations that served Catherine McKay hours before her impaired driving crash that killed the Van de Vorst family. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan bars can apply to open as early as 5 a.m. during the Milano Cortina Olympics so fans can watch early-morning events, with requests reviewed case by case. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bars and restaurants in Saskatchewan can apply for permission to open early during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics to accommodate fans watching the events taking place in Italy.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) says commercial establishments can request permission to begin alcohol service as early as 5 a.m., well ahead of the province’s regular service hours of 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with consideration given to a business’s compliance history.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Saskatchewan loves the Olympics and businesses have an additional option for customers that want to come together and cheer on Team Canada,” said Warren Kaeding, minister for the SLGA.

He added that the significant time difference means many marquee events will air early in the morning and hopes the move will “accommodate fans.”

Story continues below advertisement

Permittees seeking extended hours must contact the SLGA’s liquor licensing branch.

Trending Now

All existing permit conditions will continue to apply, including food service requirements.

Saskatchewan’s move follows a similar decision in Ontario, where the province recently announced bars and restaurants can begin serving alcohol as early as 6 a.m. during the Olympics to accommodate broadcasts of games.
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices