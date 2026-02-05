Manslaughter verdict in killing of Winnipeg restaurant owner

See more sharing options

A guilty verdict was handed down Thursday for a man charged with manslaughter in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner two years ago.

Cork and Flame Restaurant owner Kyriakos Vogiatzakis died in January 2024 after an altercation outside his restaurant turned deadly.

Video shown in court during the trial showed Vogiatzakis fighting with Curtis Dalebozik in front of the Portage Avenue business.

The court heard Vogiatzakis died of blunt force trauma and asphyxia.

The Crown argued Dalebozik continued to use excessive force after the victim was unconscious and no longer posed a threat.

Dalebozik argued his actions were in self-defence.

In court Thursday, the judge found Dalebozik guilty of manslaughter and uttering threats in connection to an exchange between the accused and a restaurant employee who ran out to help Vogiatzakis.

He will be sentenced at a later date.