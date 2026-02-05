Raptors avoid luxury tax, add depth at centre

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors achieved two of their aims at the NBA trade deadline, avoiding the luxury tax and adding depth at centre.

Toronto formally announced on Thursday that they had completed a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, acquiring veteran guard Chris Paul.

It was expected that Paul would be waived before reporting, helping Toronto avoid the league’s luxury tax.

Brooklyn got guard Ochai Agbaji and a 2032 second round pick from the Raptors and cash considerations from the Clippers in return.

Los Angeles received the draft rights to guard Vanja Marinkovic from Brooklyn.

Later, the Raptors got centre Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick.

The trade for Jackson-Davis was not yet official although he did have a name plate put up in Toronto’s locker-room at Scotiabank Arena before the Raptors hosted the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Jackson-Davis averaged 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for Golden State.

The six-foot-nine centre has averaged 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks per game over his three-year career, all with the Warriors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2026.