Semi driver who caused Humboldt Broncos bus crash loses refugee bid

A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says his client is one step closer to being deported to India.

Lawyer Michael Greene says Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has rejected a request for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to stay in the country as a refugee.

Greene says that decision means the Canada Border Services Agency is now under a legal obligation to remove Sidhu from Canada as soon as possible.

He says he’s not sure when that might be but plans to ask for a deferral.

A previous application to restore Sidhu’s permanent resident status is still being decided.

That application argues Sidhu should be allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds because he has a child with complex medical issues with his heart and lungs.

Sidhu arrived in Canada from India in 2014 and was living in Calgary. His wife gave birth to their son after they moved here.

He was sentenced to eight years behind bars for dangerous driving offences in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan in April 2018.

Sidhu drove the semi through a stop sign at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Sask., into the path of the Broncos’ team bus.

The junior hockey team was heading to Nipawin, Sask., for a playoff game at the time of the crash.

Sixteen people died and 13 more were injured.

Sidhu was granted full parole in 2023.

— More to come…