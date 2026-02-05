Winnipeg youth curlers inspired by Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

It’s strategy and critical thinking that make curling such a fun sport for 15-year-old Andrew Stanish.

“I love the intricacies and small details that go into having a good delivery, good sweeping,” Stanish said.

Stanish is part of the youth high performance program out of Winnipeg’s Heather Curling Club, which is led by Olympic gold medalist Jill Officer.

“It’s been really good to see all of the kids that are interested in curling,” Officer said.

Many of the young athletes were inspired to start curling for different reasons.

“I used to watch my dad’s men’s league, and I’d go watch my grandpa’s, and I thought it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” 17-year-old curler Austin McLean said.

Stanish and 14-year-old Chasey Reynolds found inspiration in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“I mostly just watched the Scotties a lot when I was growing up and I just wanted to try something new,” Reynolds said.

Now the teens get to learn in the province’s premier curling facility. Over the last two seasons, the Heather Curling Club has become the regional training centre. It’s home to Canada’s top teams and is equipped with the best resources.

“Teams come here and they have access to lasers and speed traps. The technology is all right here for them to use,” Officer said. “The biggest thing is the ice conditions are so similar to what they play on in an arena environment that it’s great training ground for them.”

With the 2026 Olympics kicking off this week, there’s a buzz of excitement across the ice.

“I always love watching the Olympic curling. It’s a good stage to see teams you don’t always see.” McLean said.

Between watching the Olympics and being coached by an Olympic champion, young Winnipeg curlers are fired up for the future.

“Just go curl, it’s so fun,” Stanish said.