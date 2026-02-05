Menu

Crime

Quebec teen facing terrorism charge for allegedly promoting neo-Nazi group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2026 1:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Neo-Nazi terrorism group worries law enforcement agencies as 2 Ontario men arrested'
Neo-Nazi terrorism group worries law enforcement agencies as 2 Ontario men arrested
RELATED: Neo-Nazi terrorism group worries law enforcement agencies as 2 Ontario men arrested – Dec 9, 2023
RCMP say a Quebec City-area teenager is facing a terrorism charge for allegedly using social media to promote the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division.

The force says the accused, who cannot be named due to his age, is believed to have produced and distributed online material with the aim of inspiring and recruiting others.

The teen is expected to appear in court in Quebec City on Feb. 6 to face a charge of participation in the activity of a terrorist group.

The federal government describes Atomwaffen Division as a militant neo-Nazi terror group that calls for acts of violence against racial, religious and ethnic groups.

It was founded in the United States in 2015 and has since expanded, and has been listed as a terrorist entity in Canada since 2021.

An Ottawa man was sentenced in September to 10 years in prison for the promotion of hate propaganda against Jewish people that was produced for the group.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

