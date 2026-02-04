SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Edwards powers Timberwolves rally over Raptors

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2026 10:12 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, with 21 coming in the second half, to help the Minnesota Timberwolves rally past the Toronto Raptors 128-126 on Wednesday.

Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for Minnesota (32-20) and Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 12 rebounds and 10 points.

The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 18 points before staging their late comeback.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double for Toronto (30-22) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Barnes tied Pascal Siakam for fifth on the Raptors’ all-time double-doubles list with 102.

Brandon Ingram added 25 points for Toronto and Immanuel Quickley scored 23 with eight assists.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Minnesota’s defence did little to stop Toronto in the first half, allowing 72 points in the first two quarters. The Timberwolves tightened up in the second half and it showed, with them outrebounding the hosts 20-15 in the third and fourth quarters.

Raptors: A strong start carried Toronto through the first three quarters with the Raptors leading by as many as 18 points. The offence stalled out in the second half, however, with Minnesota clawing its way back into the game thanks to better defence and Toronto giving up nine turnovers in the final 24 minutes of play.

Key moment

Edwards stole the ball off Toronto forward RJ Barrett with 2:02 left to play, streaking to the net for a breakaway dunk and a one-point Minnesota lead, the Timberwolves’ first since the opening quarter. On the next possession, Rudy Gobert stripped Barrett of the ball again with the Raptors swingman fouling him.

Key stat

Toronto shot 15 for 31 (48.4 per cent) from three-point range, well above its 34 per cent average heading into the game.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Minnesota: Hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

