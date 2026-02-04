Calgary man who joined ISIS in 2013 receives 16-year prison sentence

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man who joined the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group in the Middle East was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison.

“Terrorism has been described as the most vile form of criminal conduct,” Court of King’s Bench Justice Corina Dario said as she sentenced Jamal Borhot.

“The sentence must also send a clear and unmistakable message that terrorism is reprehensible and those who conduct it will pay a heavy, substantial price.”

Borhot, the judge added, “was willing to slaughter anyone who wouldn’t convert to Islam.”

Borhot, wearing a blue and black jumpsuit, was quiet for most of the one-hour sentencing on Wednesday afternoon, pushing up his glasses and rubbing his eyes after the penalty was read aloud.

Several friends and family members were in the courtroom, with one man shaking his head during Dario’s remarks. Another woman wept near the end of the sentencing.

When Borhot had a chance to speak to the group after his sentencing, he shrugged at one point as one man was speaking to him in hushed tones.

The 35-year-old was convicted late last year on three counts of participating in a terrorist group.

Court heard he travelled to Syria with a cousin in 2013 and willingly joined ISIS. There was evidence he participated in violent acts, actively recruited others to join the cause and was prepared to kill for his beliefs.

Borhot stayed in Syria for nearly a year. He was charged by Mounties in 2020.

“(Terrorist groups) have been described as an existential threat to the Canadian way of life and I think that’s something the judge found in this decision,” explained Crown prosecutor Kent Brown.

The 16-year sentence sided with the Crown’s recommendation, arguing Borhot created propaganda videos and attempted to recruit others, as well as prepared to conceal his activities if he was asked by officials upon his return to Canada.

His cousin Hussein Borhot pleaded guilty in a separate trial and was sentenced to 12 years for terrorism offences.

“Hussein Borhot entered a guilty plea quite early on in the process, whereas Jamal Borhot chose to exercise his right to a trial… which he can do,” Brown said.

“But then he doesn’t get the benefit of a mitigating factor of a reduction in sentence for a guilty plea.”

Borhot’s lawyer has said his client became radicalized but lived a peaceful life after returning to Canada.

Dario noted 16 letters in support of Borhot were received, but said, “(the letters) are oblivious to the court’s findings of who Borhot really is.”

She also said Borhot made hate-filled comments toward non-Muslims and talked of wishing to kill them.

“There is no evidence the offender’s views have changed,” Dario said Wednesday.

“Mr. Borhot has not expressed remorse or taken responsibility for his offences.”

The 16-year term will be reduced by about four months as credit for time Borhot has already served in custody.

He can’t apply for parole until at least half his sentence is served. The judge also imposed a lifetime weapons ban.

–with files from The Canadian Press