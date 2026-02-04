Report: Raps avoid luxury tax with deal for Paul

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have made a deal ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline to avoid the league’s luxury tax.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul was traded to Toronto in a multi-team deal also involving the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, according to media reports.

Toronto is sending Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-rounder and cash to the Nets, according to ESPN.

Those same reports say that Toronto will not require Paul to report to the team and could still discuss trades involving him before the deadline.

The move gets the Raptors out of luxury tax trouble and clears about US$7 million from the Clippers’ payroll.

Paul announced in November that this would be his final NBA season, but L.A. announced on Dec. 3 that it was parting ways with the likely Hall of Famer, sending him home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.