Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

‘Must stop immediately’: Ontario hockey group blasts bad parent behaviour

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 11:06 am
1 min read
Logo for the Northern Ontario Hockey Association. View image in full screen
Logo for the Northern Ontario Hockey Association. NOHA website
A northern Ontario hockey league has posted an online message expressing “serious concern” following reports of alleged threatening behaviour by parents.

The president of the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) said the alleged behaviour is unacceptable and wrote that reported instances have “absolutely no place in our game.”

The letter indicates some instances include a parent allegedly making a throat slash gesture towards an on-ice official, parents yelling inappropriate and abusive comments directed at opposing players and a hockey dad appearing on video telling players to injure another player intentionally.

“This must stop immediately,” NOHA president Steve Lawrence wrote in all capital letters, bolded.

He also called the instances deliberate actions over isolated lapses in judgment.

“These are deliberate actions that undermine everything we stand for in minor hockey,” Lawrence wrote. “They create unsafe environments for our children, drive away Officials we desperately need, and poison the culture of respect and sportsmanship that should define our game.”

There have also been reports of alleged instances occurring outside of the arena, including complaints from hotels regarding a lack of supervision for the children.

“Unsupervised children causing damage, disturbing other guests, and violating hotel policies reflect poorly on all of us and jeopardise our ability to host Tournaments and events across our region,” he wrote.

The president stressed in his open letter the league would be taking action, such as permanently removing people who engage in threatening behaviour or verbal abuse from arenas and lifetime bans from NOHA facilities and events.

