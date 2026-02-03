Infectious disease data safe from cyberattack, Ontario public health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

Lakelands Public Health says systems that house infectious disease and other sensitive data are safe after a cyberattack late last month.

The public health unit that serves residents of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, Northumberland and Peterborough said Tuesday it is working with a leading cybersecurity firm to restore its systems.

“Some programs and services may experience temporary disruptions as restoration work continues. Where impacts occur, affected individuals and partners will be contacted directly,” it said in a news release.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and Lakelands Public Health is doing everything we can to protect personal information and restore public health services. In the event the investigation determines that any personal or personal health information has been impacted, any affected parties will be contacted accordingly.”

Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health and CEO of Lakelands Public Health, said in the release the agency wanted to take a “proactive approach” in its cyberattack response.

“Our priority response to this event is protecting the information entrusted to us and maintaining continuity of critical public health services,” he added.