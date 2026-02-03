SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Rajakovic to coach NBA World all-star team

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2026 11:54 am
1 min read
NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic will coach the World Team at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game later this month.

The league made the announcement in a release Tuesday.

Rajakovic will be the third Raptors coach to participate in the All-Star game, joining Dwane Casey in 2018 and Nick Nurse in 2020.

The 2026 all-star format features two teams of American players and one international team competing in a round-robin tournament with four 12-minute games on Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rajakovic has guided the Raptors to a 30-21 record this season, including a 16-10 mark on the road.

The Serbian coach will take part in his second all-star weekend. He was on the Western Conference coaching staff in 2014 as an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

