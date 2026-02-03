Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP MPP resigns to run for federal Liberals in upcoming byelection

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted February 3, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
NDP MPP Doly Begum attends question period at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
NDP MPP Doly Begum attends question period at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A long-time Ontario NDP MPP is resigning her seat in the provincial legislature to become the federal Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection, targeting a seat in parliament.

Doly Begum, who was first elected as an NDP MPP in the 2018 election, resigned from the party on Tuesday after being courted by the governing Liberals.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles confirmed she had received the resignation and thanked Begum for her service to the party, which is Ontario’s official opposition.

“Our party has been proud to represent the good people of Scarborough Southwest for the past eight years and look forward to continuing that representation,” Stiles wrote in a brief statement.

“I want to especially thank her constituency staff who, as New Democrats, continue their excellent work serving constituents.”

Begum will run for the Liberals in an upcoming Scarborough byelection to replace Bill Blair, who was announced as Canada’s next high commissioner for the United Kingdom.

Blair has previously served in Canada’s federal cabinet as minister of national defence, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness and minister of border security and organized crime reduction.

Before that, he had a 39-year career with the Toronto Police Service, including as chief of police.
Sachit Mehra, the party’s national president, welcomed the former NDP politician.

“Doly Begum has a strong track record of public service and getting results for her community,” Mehra said in a statement.

“This is a moment for our country to come together, to bring strong community voices and leaders to the table and deliver the serious leadership Canadians expect and deserve. Doly is ready to work with Mark Carney and our new Liberal team to build a better future for Scarborough Southwest and all Canadians.”

Begum’s resignation will also trigger a provincial election for her successor.

