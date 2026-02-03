GO Transit to run ‘modified schedule’ after Toronto train derailment: CEO

GO Transit says it’s running on a special schedule today after a train derailment Monday threw the morning commute into chaos across the network.
On social media, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says the derailed train was put back on the tracks late Monday.
He says transit service will run on a modified service and commuters should check schedules online for further details.
Metrolinx, the provincial government agency that runs GO Transit, has said a slow-moving train leaving Union Station came off the track and made contact with a track switch.
The accident caused signal problems and reduced the movement of other trains, causing major delays at Canada’s busiest train station.
The derailment also caused a temporary suspension of the UP Express train service between Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport.
