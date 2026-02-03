Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SaskPower rate hike takes effect, electricity costs increase

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted February 3, 2026 10:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SaskPower rate hike takes effect, raising electricity costs for households and businesses'
SaskPower rate hike takes effect, raising electricity costs for households and businesses
Saskatchewan residents are paying more for electricity after a rate hike took effect this week. SaskPower says the increase is necessary to keep the grid reliable but critics argue households are already feeling the squeeze. Manjot Singh breaks down what the hike means and how it could impact businesses.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan residents are paying more for electricity after a new SaskPower rate increase took effect on Feb. 1.

The residential energy charge rose by 3.9 per cent, adding about five to six dollars a month to the average household bill.

SaskPower says the increase is needed to fund infrastructure upgrades and maintain system reliability. Critics, however, argue the higher costs are adding pressure on families and small businesses already grappling with rising expenses.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’ve heard from some of our farm members that this will cost hundreds of dollars,” said Brianna Solberg, Prairies legislative affairs director with the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses.

“Because they use three-phase power and are unable to pivot, they will have to absorb these costs, which will come as a huge blow.”

Trending Now

The provincial opposition NDP is also raising concerns, calling the increase a result of government mismanagement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crown corporations should make life more affordable,” said Aleana Young, the Saskatchewan NDP’s SaskPower critic.

“Instead, we are seeing wild and unprecedented mismanagement at SaskPower under the Saskatchewan Party. Now they are turning to Saskatchewan families, farms and small businesses to pay for their mistakes.”

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices