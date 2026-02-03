SaskPower rate hike takes effect, electricity costs increase

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan residents are paying more for electricity after a new SaskPower rate increase took effect on Feb. 1.

The residential energy charge rose by 3.9 per cent, adding about five to six dollars a month to the average household bill.

SaskPower says the increase is needed to fund infrastructure upgrades and maintain system reliability. Critics, however, argue the higher costs are adding pressure on families and small businesses already grappling with rising expenses.

“We’ve heard from some of our farm members that this will cost hundreds of dollars,” said Brianna Solberg, Prairies legislative affairs director with the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses.

“Because they use three-phase power and are unable to pivot, they will have to absorb these costs, which will come as a huge blow.”

The provincial opposition NDP is also raising concerns, calling the increase a result of government mismanagement.

“Crown corporations should make life more affordable,” said Aleana Young, the Saskatchewan NDP’s SaskPower critic.

“Instead, we are seeing wild and unprecedented mismanagement at SaskPower under the Saskatchewan Party. Now they are turning to Saskatchewan families, farms and small businesses to pay for their mistakes.”

