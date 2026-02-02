Former Edmonton cadets instructor charged with historic sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

A man who appears to have spent many years as a cadets volunteer in Edmonton is accused of sexually assaulting several boys he instructed about a decade ago.

The 37-year-old accused was an instructor with the 2551 Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Army Cadets.

The Edmonton Police Service said the assaults allegedly happened between 2009 and 2016.

Police allege three teenage boys, who were cadets, were sexually assaulted on separate occasions by a man who was their cadet instructor.

Police said the accused has reportedly been a civilian instructor with the Canadian Armed Forces Cadet program at various times since 2006.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The accused was awarded the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers in 2013.

On Jan. 30, Charles Bernatchez, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching.

Story continues below advertisement

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada, that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

He was released from police custody on Monday under order to obey several conditions, including:

Having no contact with the complainants

Remaining in Alberta

Not having any contact with anyone under the age of 18, except “incidental contact necessary to engage in everyday transactions, such as at fast food restaurants, etc.”

Not having or seeking a job or a volunteer position in which he would supervise or be in a position of trust or authority over anyone under the age of 18

Investigators believe there may be other people who have not yet come forward and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone who believes they or their child may have been victimized by the accused is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.