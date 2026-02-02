3 men arrested for Surrey extortion-related shooting are foreign nationals, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three men arrested on Feb. 1 in connection with an extortion-related shooting in Surrey have now been charged.

Harjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, 21, have all been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place.

Surrey police said that on Feb. 1, members assigned to Project Assurance were patrolling in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood when reports came in around 3:50 a.m. of shots fired and a small fire outside a home near Crescent Road and 132 Street.

The three accused were arrested by SPS officers a short time later near 28 Avenue and 140 Street after getting into a rideshare vehicle.

Surrey police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be laid.

The three men have been remanded in custody until Feb. 5. Police said they are all foreign nationals and that they have engaged the Canada Border Services Agency.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Surrey police Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, as of Monday, Feb. 2, since the beginning of the year, there have been 46 reported extortion cases in Surrey, with 11 shots fired, one arson case and 29 victims, 17 of whom are repeat victims.

4:37 Surrey residents rally against extortion violence

Surrey police is asking anyone who has information on this incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact SPS’s non-emergency number at 604-599-0502 and quote file 26-10642 (SP).

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They said they are releasing the images of the three men in the hopes that additional witnesses, victims or associates will come forward with relevant information.

Concerned residents and community members held another rally in Surrey on Monday to raise awareness about the rise in extortion-related incidents.

Organizer Rasinder Kaur said the extortion-related crimes are not slowing down.

Story continues below advertisement

“(There are so) many cases (where) people didn’t report it,” she said. “That’s why we are standing here in the rain to just asking and requesting our governments, all three level governments, please address these issues very seriously. It’s not a small issue.”

Kaur said she knows so many people who have left Canada due to an extortion-related threat.

Attendee Adam Gu told Global News that he has lived in South Surrey for almost 20 years and the situation is getting worse.

“Every time I drive Crescent Road, I know that there’s always gun shooting there,” he said.

In September 2025, the Surrey Extortion Reward Fund of $250,000.00 was established to offer individuals with key information the ability to collect a reward if charges and convictions of those responsible for these crimes are secured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Surrey Extortion Tip Line at 236-485-5149 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca if you wish to remain anonymous.