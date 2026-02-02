Menu

Crime

Body found after fire in an industrial building in Longueuil, Que.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2026 1:49 pm
1 min read
A Longueuil police car is photographed in Longueuil, Quebec, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Canadian Press. View image in full screen
A Longueuil police car is photographed in Longueuil, Quebec, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Canadian Press. ryr
Police say a body was found in the rubble of an industrial building after a major fire in Longueuil, just south of Montreal.

Authorities say the fire broke out Sunday night on Jean-Désy Street in the city’s industrial area.

Firefighters found the charred body while fighting the three-alarm blaze that broke out in several warehouses.

Longueuil police were unable to identify the victim and say there will be an autopsy.

Const. Jacqueline Pierre says there is only one victim that has been discovered thus far.

The area remains is blocked off by investigators on the scene.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

