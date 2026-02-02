Body found after fire in an industrial building in Longueuil, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a body was found in the rubble of an industrial building after a major fire in Longueuil, just south of Montreal.

Authorities say the fire broke out Sunday night on Jean-Désy Street in the city’s industrial area.

Firefighters found the charred body while fighting the three-alarm blaze that broke out in several warehouses.

Longueuil police were unable to identify the victim and say there will be an autopsy.

Const. Jacqueline Pierre says there is only one victim that has been discovered thus far.

The area remains is blocked off by investigators on the scene.