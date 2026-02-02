Inquest into fatal Winnipeg police shooting of Eishia Hudson begins

Send this page to someone via email

A fatality inquest is underway into the police shooting of a 16-year-old girl following a vehicle chase in Winnipeg.

Eishia Hudson was killed in 2020 after police responded to a liquor store robbery by a group of teens.

Police have said they spotted a stolen Jeep that then rammed a police cruiser and other cars and led to the pursuit on a busy road.

They said the girl was driving the Jeep that later crashed into a truck and, as police surrounded it, tried to move again.

An officer fired two shots at the girl, and Manitoba’s police watchdog recommended not charging the officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit said video taken by a driver at a nearby traffic light showed officers were in danger of being hit by the Jeep.

A review by Manitoba’s children and youth advocate found Eishia, a member of Berens River First Nation, had not been able to get consistent help from various government systems.