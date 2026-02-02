Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inquest into fatal Winnipeg police shooting of Eishia Hudson begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2026 1:47 pm
1 min read
Christie Zebrasky, whose daughter Eishia Hudson was shot dead by police on April 8, 2020, holds a photo of her daughter in Winnipeg, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. View image in full screen
Christie Zebrasky, whose daughter Eishia Hudson was shot dead by police on April 8, 2020, holds a photo of her daughter in Winnipeg, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A fatality inquest is underway into the police shooting of a 16-year-old girl following a vehicle chase in Winnipeg.

Eishia Hudson was killed in 2020 after police responded to a liquor store robbery by a group of teens.

Police have said they spotted a stolen Jeep that then rammed a police cruiser and other cars and led to the pursuit on a busy road.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They said the girl was driving the Jeep that later crashed into a truck and, as police surrounded it, tried to move again.

An officer fired two shots at the girl, and Manitoba’s police watchdog recommended not charging the officer.

Trending Now

The Independent Investigation Unit said video taken by a driver at a nearby traffic light showed officers were in danger of being hit by the Jeep.

Story continues below advertisement

A review by Manitoba’s children and youth advocate found Eishia, a member of Berens River First Nation, had not been able to get consistent help from various government systems.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices