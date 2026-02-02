Nuclear refurbishment done and under budget at Ontario’s Darlington plant: minister

Send this page to someone via email

A nuclear refurbishment at the Darlington power plant is now complete and the unit is set to soon return to service.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce is making the announcement today, saying the refurbishment is four months ahead of schedule and $150 million under budget.

The overall refurbishment budget was $12.8 billion.

Refurbishing the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station involved all four nuclear reactor units and extends the station’s operating life to at least 2055.

Premier Doug Ford’s government is leaning heavily into nuclear power as a way to meet the province’s fast-growing electricity needs, also planning four small modular reactors at Darlington.

As well, the province is exploring a new, large-scale plant at Bruce Power in Tiverton, Ont., considering a new nuclear plant near Port Hope, Ont., and refurbishing units at the Pickering nuclear plant to extend its lifespan.

