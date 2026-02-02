Rajakovic says all-star Barnes ‘just does it all’

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes’ emotions ran the gamut after being named to his second NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

He celebrated with a strong 14-point, nine-rebound, four-block and two-steal effort in the Toronto Raptors’ 107-100 victory against the Utah Jazz before 18,749 at Scotiabank Arena.

The 24-year-old Barnes was relieved to escape serious injury when he was hobbled late in the Raptors outing, but could not understand why teammate Brandon Ingram was not joining him for All-Star Weekend at the Los Angeles Clippers’ home on Feb. 15 in Inglewood, Calif.

“I was disappointed Brandon didn’t make it,” said Barnes, whose Raptors matched their entire win total of a year ago with their 30th on Sunday and 31 games remaining.

“(Ingram) has done so much for us this year. Look at the difference from last year to this year. He has been instrumental to our success.”

Barnes found out he was going to his second All-Star game during a timeout late in the first quarter, when it was announced by Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn. After accepting congratulations from his teammates, Barnes sat beside Ingram on the bench. Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic gave both players a hug.

“I really think they complement each other,” Rajakovic said. “They are different players. But, I think, they have respect for each other and what they bring to the team.”

Barnes is a complete player and usually gets the assignment of guarding the opponent’s best offensive player. Ingram is a pure scorer, having averaged a team-high 21.9 points per game to Barnes’ 19.4.

With the game still in doubt, it was Ingram who turned it on in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points to seal the deal for the home team.

Meanwhile, Barnes became only the sixth player in Raptors’ history to earn multiple All-Star selections, joining Chris Bosh, Vince Carter, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

“It’s never one thing with Scotty,” Rajakovic said. “I think he’s more efficient, and he’s done a better job in transition. I think he’s doing a better job of making plays and finding his teammates. He’s better in pick and rolls, running and scoring and defensively.

“He just does it all. He’s such a unique player, and I think you’re going to continue to see growth in all those areas.”

The 6-foot-8 Barnes first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game was in 2024 as an injury replacement after Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Julius Randle, then a forward with the New York Knicks, suffered ailments.

“I know how hungry he is and how much he wants to win with this team,” Rajakovic said. “I know how much work he puts in. So the next thing for him is he’s going to be elected as a starter. I’m starting the campaign for that right now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2026.