Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Consumer

Saskatchewan brewing industry faces shifting tides

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted February 1, 2026 6:50 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan brewing industry faces shifting tides
WATCH: Big changes are happening in the Saskatchewan brewing industry as companies try to navigate a shrinking Prairie market. Payton Zillich takes us to three local breweries to dive deeper into why beer sales are falling.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada saw a shift in alcohol consumption. According to the 2023 Canadian Health Survey, Saskatchewan stands out as one of the most sober provinces in the nation.

This has led to a significant drop in the local craft beer market, with many local companies now strategically merging in hopes of saving costs on production and shipping.

“In the words of Steve Jobs, if you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together. And I think that is what you are seeing in the craft brewing industry,” said Shawn Moen, chief executive officer of 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Co.

Last December, Swift Current’s Black Brewery came to Saskatoon to join 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Co.

“We’ve seen a lot of supply chain volatility, we’ve seen increased input costing, and we’ve seen changing consumer preference in our industry which has resulted in breweries needing to make changes and think creatively,” Moen said.

Now, Saskatchewan is seeing another merger, as Paddock Wood Brewing Company closes its doors in Saskatoon to join Regina’s District Brewing Co.

“It’s going to be the same friendly faces, but all their beers, their recipes are going to be produced right here in our facilities and then we will handle the shipping and distribution,” said Hayden McPherson, marketing coordinator for District Brewing.

Factors in the market decline include inflation and aluminum tariffs that forced companies to raise the prices of their goods, and a younger generation that is drinking less or turning to coolers or ciders. Also relevant is Saskatchewan’s rank of second in Canada for per-capita cannabis sales.

Despite the reasons for the shift in the craft beer market, breweries told Global News the push to support local has given them hope for a profitable future.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

