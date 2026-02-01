Oilers place goaltender Pickard on waivers

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Calvin Pickard on waivers.

The 33-year-old from Moncton had a 5-6-2 record this season with a 3.68 goals-against average and .871 save percentage.

Pickard was in the second season of a two-year, US$2 million deal.

He served as Stuart Skinner’s backup the previous couple of seasons as Edmonton made back-to-back runs to the Stanley Cup final.

However, he lost his spot to Connor Ingram after Tristan Jarry returned from the injured reserve on Jan. 13 and has not played since Jan. 8.

Pickard was a second-round pick (49th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2010 NHL draft. He has also suited up for Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit across 191 career games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.