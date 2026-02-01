Frost shines as Flames reel in Sharks for 3-2 win

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – In his finest game in a Calgary Flames uniform, Morgan Frost had an impact all over the ice on Saturday.

Frost had a goal, an assist, five shots, drew two penalties, and went 14-4 in the faceoff circle in leading Calgary to a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

“That’s the best I’ve seen him play since he’s been with us,” said Flames’ coach Ryan Huska. “The faceoff circle, he had pace to his game, he was setting people up, he’s scoring goals. If you get that version of Morgan Frost every day, I think you’re pretty happy. He was excellent tonight.”

Frost’s big game comes one day after the one-year anniversary of the trade in which Calgary acquired Frost and Joel Farabee, who scored the game-winner, in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers.

It’s been a better season for the 26-year-old centre, who struggled to produce after the trade last season, but Saturday showed the impact he can have when he’s skating.

“I was moving my feet. It’s something that gets talked to me about every day, pretty much,” said Frost with a wry smile. “I think I did a good job tonight. First period was pretty good, and then just built confidence from there, and, I think, when I’m feeling confident in my game out there, that’s when I can start to be a little more creative and do some of the things that I know I can.”

An example of that skill was when he dipsy-doodled around Sharks defenceman Mario Ferraro to give himself a dangerous scoring chance.

“That’s something that sometimes I try when I probably shouldn’t,” admitted Frost. “That was the time where I think they just didn’t have a good gap, and I was flying, and if I’m feeling it like that, I think I maybe have a little bit more leeway to try something like that.”

Frost also earned additional playing time through his prowess in the faceoff circle, including a key defensive zone faceoff win that ultimately led to Joel Farabee’s short-handed game-winner in the third.

“You look at the short-handed goal when it was four on four with eight seconds left there, Morgan went out, took that draw and won. If we don’t get that draw, pretty good chance we’re staying in our zone and they’re starting their power play there,” said Huska.

“If you get centremen that are that way, they earn more ice time. They’re going to be out for a lot more key situations, which they all want. But I think it gives the team a lot of confidence knowing that if we’re in a situation where we need a key win, we’re going to have a guy that’s going to do that.”

It was the third game together for the line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Frost and rookie Matvei Gridin, and Gridin’s goal that tied it 2-2 was an example of the dynamic offence the trio is capable of producing.

As Frost darted toward the net, he zipped a cross-ice pass to Gridin, who one-timed it past Alex Nedeljkovic before the Sharks goaltender could get across.

“We’ve been talking about trying to get the puck over to the weak side instead of having it stalled too much on one side of the ice,” said Frost. “I just saw him, it’s a smart play to open up and get available there.”

It’s an example of what the low-scoring Flames need to do more of to be more dynamic.

“We’re trying to get our guys to do a better job of using the whole width of the ice and there’s an example of it where it’s a pass that goes from one side of the ice over that halfway point. It’s a one-time shot. There’s no handling it. It’s on and off the stick.”

Huska also singled out the hockey sense on that play from Gridin, the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, whose second career NHL goal comes in his 11th game.

“Certain guys have that instinct, so they know where to go,” said Huska. “In that situation, Matvei could have went right to the net, but he rolled out to put himself in that shooting position.”

Combine Gridin’s terrific shot and Frost’s playmaking ability and the club could have some offensive chemistry they desperately need.

“Morgan likes to distribute. I think that’s probably the number 1 thing. And I think what Matvei has done is helped with the speed of that line,” said the Flames bench boss.

“They’ve gotten better every game they played together. Hopefully they can continue that for us.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.