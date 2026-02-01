Ullmark manages emotions, Devils in winning return

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Linus Ullmark’s first start since stepping away for a personal leave of absence was never going to be just another game.

From the opening puck drop to the final horn, the veteran goaltender battled more than just the opposition, channelling a gamut of emotions into an impressive 26-save performance in a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils Saturday night that underscored both his resilience and his importance in the crease.

The Ottawa Senators netminder made his first start since taking a leave on Dec. 28. In a recent interview, Ullmark shared that he was dealing with mental health issues and had experienced anxiety during his last appearance against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 27.

“It felt like I’ve been gone for so long that there was an excitement,” admitted Ullmark. “I was nervous, which I haven’t been in a long time, and that’s positive.”

The Senators announced Saturday morning that Ullmark would start, and fans marked the occasion with signs welcoming him back. A sellout crowd at Canadian Tire Centre cheered as he took the ice, and his teammates lined up to congratulate him after the game.

“At the end there, also during the lineup, it was really hard holding it together,” Ullmark said. “And I didn’t want to hold it together, also. It’s one of the things that I’ve been working on is just letting the feelings flow a little bit. There’s nothing bad about that, in a way.”

Ullmark even received a welcome back from referee Justin Kee, who took a moment early in the game to offer his support for the goaltender. The two had played together in the American Hockey League in Rochester.

Ullmark credited his teammates for what he called a gritty effort. He also acknowledged they have been instrumental during this time away.

“The biggest thing has been the support in this locker room,” said Ullmark. “It has been tremendous ever since day one and I can’t thank enough this whole organization. I can’t thank them enough.”

Players admitted it was a special night full of emotion.

“He showed right away, right from that first shift, first shot that he was going to be rock solid and that’s why he’s one of the best goalies in the league. That was pretty amazing to see,” said captain Brady Tkachuk. “To see the support for him and see how much that we missed him out there, it was great. It was a great experience.”

Head coach Travis Green was not only pleased with Ullmark but also impressed with his performance. The 32-year-old is 15-8-5 this season.

“I thought he was excellent,” said Green. “Very focused, aggressive. I thought it was, if not the best game, one of the best games he’s played this year.”

Green admitted it’s difficult watching a player go through personal struggles. His focus was ensuring Ullmark only came back when he was ready.

Ullmark’s return was gradual. He started practising with the team, joined them on a road trip, and served as backup for the past two games before deciding he was ready to get back to action.

“Like, there’s never really a perfect game to come back,” admitted Ullmark. “It could be, but it’s almost like a little bit of a ripping the Band-Aid off. You’re going to have to try it out and see how it goes.

“And I felt like I was in a good enough place where I felt confident in my game. I felt confident in my physical abilities to go out there and perform (Saturday).”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.