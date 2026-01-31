Saskatchewan Roughriders face off in 2026 Winter Classic

Saskatchewan Roughrider fans cheered loud in Merlis Belsher Place Friday afternoon watching the Riders play their 2026 Winter Classic game.

Proceeds from the event go to the Win With Wellness program and Rider Reading, bringing Rider fans together to give back to the community.

The energy in the building was high as they had the Grey Cup.

“Just the boys to have fun, that’s what it’s all about here today, it’s for a great cause, raising awareness and raising money for mental health and us being able to go to schools and read to some of the younger kids and just having our fans come out and appreciate the Grey Cup that we won and just to celebrate today, that’s what it is,” said Kian Schaffer-Baker, a wide receiver for the Riders and coach in the Winter Classic.

“Since we won the Grey Cup there’s more energy behind every event that we do and that comes from the community support, so it’s only right for me to be there and even reciprocate the love that they’ve shown,” said Samuel Emilus, wide receiver and coach in the Winter Classic.

Fans were excited to watch players face off against one another and to see the Grey-Cup up close.

Coaches Sam Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker said they studied hard for the game and prepared to take home the trophy.

“Someone just wished me good luck and I said, you’re saying it to the wrong person. You gotta go tell that one to Sam,” said Schaffer-Baker. “Schaffer-Baker been talking a lot of ish lately, so I got to make sure that my team is on point,” said Emilus, with Schaffer-Baker adding, “I think I heard Sam say something about my mom in French. That’s all the fire I needed today to get the boys going.”

A friendly rivalry, for a good cause.

Watch above for more on how fans were excited to see the Riders with the Grey Cup in the building.