Crime

Man charged in ‘unprovoked’ Mississauga attacks that left 58-year-old woman dead

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 31, 2026 6:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman dead, man seriously injured in random attacks in Mississauga'
Woman dead, man seriously injured in random attacks in Mississauga
WATCH: Police in Mississauga are sharing alarming new details about an assault that left a woman dead. Investigators now believe the attack was completely random and came less than an hour after another man was seriously injured by the same suspect in a separate unprovoked attack. Germain Ma reports.
A man has been charged in connection with two random, unprovoked assaults in Mississauga that left one person dead and another injured.

Peel Regional Police told Global News that on Friday evening, officers responded to a call where a 58-year-old woman was violently assaulted at a plaza at 1310 Dundas St. E. She was severely injured when police arrived and later died in hospital.

After a short foot pursuit, the 58-year-old male suspect was apprehended.

It was later found out that 30 minutes before the incident, a 61-year-old man was also assaulted by the same suspect at a bus stop near Dixie Road and Dundas Street.

After an investigation, the male has been charged with second-degree murder and assault. He is scheduled for a bail hearing on Saturday.

“These incidents are very concerning to us as police and to our community,” a spokesperson said, as he explained both attacks were random, unprovoked assaults. “These types of events are not common.”

Police are asking anyone who has information or witnessed either of the incidents to contact investigators.

There is no active risk to the public.

