Canadian military member has died while deployed in Latvia, Ottawa says

A Canadian Armed Forces member who was deployed with the military’s NATO mission in Latvia has died, the Department of National Defence said Friday.

Gunner Sebastian Halmagean, a Hamilton, Ont., native, died Thursday near Riga, Latvia, the department said in a statement.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gunner Halmagean’s death by the Latvian Military Police with support from the Canadian Forces Military Police is ongoing,” the statement said.

“At this time, there is no indication this incident poses an increased threat to the safety and security of our deployed members.”

Halmagean was deployed on Operation Reassurance, the Canadian-led NATO Multinational Brigade that helps defend the alliance’s eastern European flank.

It was the first overseas mission in Halmagean’s nearly three years of service, the department said.

He was posted to the 4th Artillery Regiment (General Support), Royal Canadian Artillery, part of 6 Canadian Combat Support Brigade, which is based at the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick.

“The passing of Gunner Halmagean is a loss deeply felt for the Canadian Armed Forces,” Canada’s chief of the defence staff Gen. Jennie Carignan said in a statement.

“On behalf of all our members, I offer my heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones and those who served alongside him. Gunner Halmagean was at the beginning of a promising career, and we will remember his dedication and commitment to service. Our thoughts are with all who knew him during this profoundly difficult time.”

Lt.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, said he learned of Halmagean’s death with “great sorrow” and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

“As a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in the early stage of his career, and on his first overseas deployment, Gunner Halmagean deployed on Operation REASSURANCE with a sense of duty to serve his country,” he said.