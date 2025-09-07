Missing Canadian soldier deployed to Latvia has been found dead

A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed to Latvia, who had been missing since earlier this week, has been found dead.
The Department of National Defence has identified the soldier as Warrant Officer George Hohl, a vehicle technician with the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based in Edmonton, Alta.
Hohl, who had served in the Canadian Armed Forces for almost 20 years, was deployed on Operation Reassurance as part of Canada’s contribution to the NATO Multinational Brigade-Latvia, meant to deter Russian aggression in Europe.
He was reported missing on Tuesday and DND said in a news release that he was found dead on Friday.
DND has not released any information about the circumstances surrounding Hohl’s death, but said there is no indication this incident poses an increased threat to our deployed members’ safety and security.
Lativian authorities are continuing to investigate with support from the Canadian Forces Military Police.
Get breaking National news
In a post on social media, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had the honour of spending time in Latvia last month, with the brigade that Hohl was part of and he was deeply sad to learn about his death.
“On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to Warrant Officer Hohl’s family, friends, and to all those who served with him,” Carney wrote.
General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, also expressed her condolences, saying, “Hohl will be remembered for his many years of dedicated service and our hearts are with all who knew him.”
Comments