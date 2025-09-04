Menu

Canada

Canadian Armed Forces member deployed to Latvia is missing, says DND

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2025 5:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton-based troops deploy to Latvia for NATO operation'
Edmonton-based troops deploy to Latvia for NATO operation
WATCH (Nov. 27, 2024): It was an emotional day for Edmonton-based soldiers, who said goodbye to their families until next spring. As Jaclyn Kucey tells us, nearly 200 troops are being deployed for six months to Latvia to support NATO in eastern Europe – Nov 27, 2024
A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed to Latvia has been reported missing since Tuesday.

A news release from the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces said an investigation and search efforts are ongoing.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are seen leaving Edmonton, heading to Latvia in this photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are seen leaving Edmonton, heading to Latvia in this photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024. Global News

Lt.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command, said Warrant Officer George Hohl was last seen in Ādaži, Latvia.

Story continues below advertisement

He said Hohl is a vehicle technician with the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron based in Edmonton who is deployed as part of the aviation battalion to the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia.

Boivin says Latvian police forces are leading the investigation with support from the Canadian Forces Military Police and the NATO Multinational Brigade, and are “actively conducting search operations using all available resources.”

Boivin says Hohl’s “next of kin has been notified and are being provided with support.”

Click to play video: 'Carney promises Canadian military in Latvia more troops, supplies'
Carney promises Canadian military in Latvia more troops, supplies
© 2025 The Canadian Press

