Canadian Armed Forces member deployed to Latvia is missing, says DND

A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed to Latvia has been reported missing since Tuesday.

A news release from the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces said an investigation and search efforts are ongoing.

View image in full screen Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are seen leaving Edmonton, heading to Latvia in this photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024. Global News

Lt.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command, said Warrant Officer George Hohl was last seen in Ādaži, Latvia.

He said Hohl is a vehicle technician with the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron based in Edmonton who is deployed as part of the aviation battalion to the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia.

Boivin says Latvian police forces are leading the investigation with support from the Canadian Forces Military Police and the NATO Multinational Brigade, and are “actively conducting search operations using all available resources.”

Boivin says Hohl’s “next of kin has been notified and are being provided with support.”