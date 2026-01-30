Menu

‘This can really happen to anyone,’ mother of Regina carbon monoxide victim says

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 6:58 pm
WATCH: More than a month after an 11-year old boy died of fatal carbon monoxide leak, the Regina Fire Department says the source has been identified as a boiler.
More than a month after an 11-year old boy died of fatal carbon monoxide leak, the Regina Fire Department says the source has been identified as a boiler.

Fire Chief Layne Jackson says no foul play has been found and the boiler is being analyzed.

The victim, Henry Losco, was an 11-year old boy who moved to Regina with his parents just two weeks before his death. His mother, Marina Hills, is now turning grief into advocacy and is urging renters to ask the right questions.

“You need to ask the right questions and know what is in your house,” she says.

“You do need those alarms and you need one in every room.”

Since her son’s death, Hills has been dedicated to learning about the dangers of carbon monoxide. After finding her son and husband unconscious in her apartment, a place meant to be home, she wants to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

