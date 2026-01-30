Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police watchdog: New Brunswick RCMP officer facing seven more sex-related charges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 5:10 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick's police oversight agency has laid seven more charges against an RCMP officer who was charged in June 2024 with arranging a sex crime against a minor under 16.
New Brunswick's police oversight agency has laid seven more charges against an RCMP officer who was charged in June 2024 with arranging a sex crime against a minor under 16. An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF/JJF
New Brunswick’s police oversight agency has laid seven more charges against an RCMP officer who was charged in June 2024 with arranging a sex crime against a minor under 16.

At the time, RCMP Cpl. Jeremy Bastarache was suspended with pay.

The independent Serious Incident Response Team issued a statement Friday saying Bastarache is now facing more Criminal Code offences related to other sex crimes.

The additional charges were laid following an investigation by the RCMP’s child exploitation unit and its digital forensic services.

The new charges include another count of arranging a sexual offence against a child under 16, arranging a sexual offence against a child under 18, possession of child pornography, making child pornography, and recruiting a person under 18 to provide sexual services for money.

As well, Bastarache has been charged with communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years, and trafficking a person under 18.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

