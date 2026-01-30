Police watchdog: New Brunswick RCMP officer facing seven more sex-related charges

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s police oversight agency has laid seven more charges against an RCMP officer who was charged in June 2024 with arranging a sex crime against a minor under 16.

At the time, RCMP Cpl. Jeremy Bastarache was suspended with pay.

The independent Serious Incident Response Team issued a statement Friday saying Bastarache is now facing more Criminal Code offences related to other sex crimes.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The additional charges were laid following an investigation by the RCMP’s child exploitation unit and its digital forensic services.

The new charges include another count of arranging a sexual offence against a child under 16, arranging a sexual offence against a child under 18, possession of child pornography, making child pornography, and recruiting a person under 18 to provide sexual services for money.

As well, Bastarache has been charged with communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years, and trafficking a person under 18.