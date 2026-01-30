Menu

Comox Valley issues State of Local Emergency due to flooding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 5:23 pm
1 min read
Highway 28, west of Campbell River, is closed on Friday due to a washout. View image in full screen
Highway 28, west of Campbell River, is closed on Friday due to a washout. Courtesy: North 49 Helicopters
The Comox Valley Regional District has issued a State of Local Emergency due to flooding in the area.

The regional district, in partnership with the City of Courtenay, K’ómoks First Nation, and Comox Valley Emergency Management Service say the current flood conditions include rising waters, flooding and risk to property.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed to Global News that first responders have been deployed to assist with the evacuation of people from affected areas.

An Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been opened at the Comox Valley Regional District.

In a statement, the regional district says that residents are encouraged to follow the directions of emergency service personnel and obey all road and trail closures.

People should also stay away from waterways and low-lying areas.

Highway 28, west of Campbell River, is closed due to a washout.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

