Comox Valley issues State of Local Emergency due to flooding

The Comox Valley Regional District has issued a State of Local Emergency due to flooding in the area.
The regional district, in partnership with the City of Courtenay, K’ómoks First Nation, and Comox Valley Emergency Management Service say the current flood conditions include rising waters, flooding and risk to property.
Comox Valley RCMP confirmed to Global News that first responders have been deployed to assist with the evacuation of people from affected areas.
An Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been opened at the Comox Valley Regional District.
In a statement, the regional district says that residents are encouraged to follow the directions of emergency service personnel and obey all road and trail closures.
People should also stay away from waterways and low-lying areas.
Highway 28, west of Campbell River, is closed due to a washout.
