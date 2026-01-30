Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario PCs reverse course on media ban, will let reporters cover Doug Ford convention speech

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 4:48 pm
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford addresses the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday November 16 , 2018. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford addresses the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday November 16 , 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario has reversed course on a media ban at its upcoming convention.

The party was set to bar journalists from accessing the event for the first time since Ford became premier in 2018.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

PC Party spokesman Peter Turkington says reporters will be allowed in for Ford’s speech at a fundraising dinner on Saturday.

Turkington did not explain the initial ban or why it was overturned.

Trending Now

Ford had defended the move earlier this week saying he was always available to reporters, but that the convention wouldn’t be.

The convention is set to take place this weekend at the Toronto Congress Centre in the suburb of Etobicoke, not far from Ford’s home.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices